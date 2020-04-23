{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala steps up vigil along borders amid COVID-19 scare

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Kerala steps up vigil along borders amid COVID-19 scare
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet has decided to intensify the vehicle checks along the state borders after reports emerged that people were trying to sneak in amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

People, under the guise of cleaners, are reportedly entering the state in lorries from other states. At least 39 cases were registered for sneaking in people in lorries in one border district.
NATION
COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus cases cross 21,000 in India, 50% from 12 districts

There are also fears of community transmission in the border villages in another district.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all vehicles, including container lorries, will be checked thoroughly to ensure that no person was trying to enter the state unlawfully.

After checking everyone, including the driver, the health department will track where they were going.

Special police teams have been deployed to conduct patrolling along the border areas. Even the forest paths from Tamil Nadu will be under the surveillance. Strict action will be taken against violators along the border.

Regulations will be tightened for exiting the state as well.

The cabinet decided to step up the measures as the situation in the state continued to be alarming. With even the expatriates returning to the state, the situation can worsen and adequate measures have to be taken to contain the virus spread.

There could be a spurt in cases if the curbs are relaxed suddenly.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES