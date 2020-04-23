Kerala steps up vigil along borders amid COVID-19 scare

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet has decided to intensify the vehicle checks along the state borders after reports emerged that people were trying to sneak in amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

People, under the guise of cleaners, are reportedly entering the state in lorries from other states. At least 39 cases were registered for sneaking in people in lorries in one border district.

There are also fears of community transmission in the border villages in another district.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all vehicles, including container lorries, will be checked thoroughly to ensure that no person was trying to enter the state unlawfully.

After checking everyone, including the driver, the health department will track where they were going.

Special police teams have been deployed to conduct patrolling along the border areas. Even the forest paths from Tamil Nadu will be under the surveillance. Strict action will be taken against violators along the border.

Regulations will be tightened for exiting the state as well.

The cabinet decided to step up the measures as the situation in the state continued to be alarming. With even the expatriates returning to the state, the situation can worsen and adequate measures have to be taken to contain the virus spread.

There could be a spurt in cases if the curbs are relaxed suddenly.