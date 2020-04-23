COVID-19: 10 new positive cases reported in Kerala on Thursday, 8 recover

Ten persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his daily media briefing at Thiruvananthapuram.



Here's the district-wise break-up of new cases:



Kozhikode - 2

Kottayam - 2

Idukki - 4

Kollam - 1

Thiruvananthapuram - 1

Of them, four contracted the disease through contact. Four came from neighbouring states, while the remaining two came from abroad.

With this the number of active patients in the state rose to 129.

This is the third consecutive day that positive cases have outstripped recoveries.

Recoveries

Eight persons have been cured of the disease on Thursday, Vijayan informed.

Here's the list:

Kasaragod - 6



Kannur - 1

Malappuram - 1

Other important announcements from chief miniter's press meet:

1. Kottayam and Idukki districts will be included in Orange Zone.

2. No community COVID-19 outbreak in the state yet, but threat exists.

3. No third-stage COVID outbreak in the state yet.

4. Panchayats designated as COVID-19 hotspots will be locked down

5. Wards and divisions designated as hotspots in municipalities and corporations will be locked down

6. District administration has to decide hotspots

7. Strict actions will be taken against persons bringing people from other states.

8. MNREGA: Persons above 60 should stay away from work till May 3. Others can work following safety regulations.

9. All who returned from Tabligh event in New Delhi have been identified and quarantined.

10. Weddings may be held in churches but only 20 will be permitted in.