{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Two medical students test positive for coronavirus in Kozhikode

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Two medical students in Kozhikode tested coronavirus positive
SHARE

Kozhikode: Two medical students at the Government Medical College here on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. The duo, who recently visited New Delhi, suspected to have contracted the virus from fellow passengers in a train, which also carried attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

Both were under home quarantine since their return from the national capital. The authorities are preparing a list of contacts and the route map, Manorama News reported.

Till Tuesday, Kerala had reported 426 confirmed cases. Out of this, 20 were reported from Kozhikode while, neighbouring districts Kasaragod and Kannur had registered 172 and 102 cases respectively.

As of now, there are 117 active cases in the state. Of these, seven people are under treatment in Kozhikode.

Total of 5,203 people are currently under observation in the district.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES