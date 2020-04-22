Kozhikode: Two medical students at the Government Medical College here on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. The duo, who recently visited New Delhi, suspected to have contracted the virus from fellow passengers in a train, which also carried attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

Both were under home quarantine since their return from the national capital. The authorities are preparing a list of contacts and the route map, Manorama News reported.

Till Tuesday, Kerala had reported 426 confirmed cases. Out of this, 20 were reported from Kozhikode while, neighbouring districts Kasaragod and Kannur had registered 172 and 102 cases respectively.

As of now, there are 117 active cases in the state. Of these, seven people are under treatment in Kozhikode.

Total of 5,203 people are currently under observation in the district.