A song and victory march during these COVID-19 days? Yes, that's what a few social workers and COVID-19 survivors did in Dubai recently to beat the corona blues. A video, doing the rounds on social media platforms, shows a group of Keralites marching through the streets of Naif in Dubai, singing traditional Malabar wedding songs.

The group, including social workers and a handful of people who recently recovered from COVID-19, has also ensured that they follow the social distancing norms while taking part in the march.

This video, sent by a friend in Dubai, shows social workers from Kerala taking people cured of #COVID19 through the streets of Naif in #Dubai, singing the traditional north Kerala marriage songs. Feeling happy! Listen to the touching commentary, if you know #Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/WAFhmSZqQI — TA Ameerudheen (@ameertweet) April 22, 2020

The team, wearing masks and gloves, is seen clapping to the tunes. They also sing traditional north Kerala wedding songs, accompanied by a passionate commentary, making it look like a victory march against the deadly disease.

North Kerala weddings are known for its elaborate feasts and host of social events that bring together family and friends. Music is an inevitable part of such gatherings. The traditional wedding songs, a staple at such events, are known for its unique tunes and heavily dialected lyrics.

Thousands of Indians are stranded in the UAE as the pandemic has grounded flights. The outbreak of the pandemic has led to job losses and salary cuts in the UAE and has put pressure on expatriates.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city last December, has claimed 43 lives and infected 7,265 people in the UAE so far. The Gulf kingdom has imposed strict social distancing measures and a night-time curfew to combat the spread of the virus.

