Pharmacy college students in Malappuram make sanitizers to join fight against COVID-19

Devaki Amma Memorial College of Pharmacy in Malappuram is always known for its interesting activities. Last year, the students of the college, supported by an NGO Healing Hands Foundation and their panchayat Chelembra, had turned a whole village '100% first aid literate', the first panchayat in the country to earn the title. During the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, the college has added another feather in its cap by preparing nearly 200 litres of hand sanitizer for the Malappuram district administration and the public.

The students started the preparation in the first week of the outbreak in Kerala when they, with the help of teachers, prepared hand sanitizers in their laboratory, complying with the WHO guidelines. "It was a time the stocks of sanitizers had started depleting. We prepared the sanitizers, bought bottles, filled and labelled those and distributed it in the nearby health centres, police stations, panchayat office, Krishi Bhavan and banks," says Theertha, a third-year Pharm D student at the college.

Knowing about their act, they were contacted by the officials of Malappuram district administration who asked if they could prepare more quantity to meet the requirements. "Quality sanitizers weren’t available and there were not enough bottles available in the market to meet the demand. We were more than happy to help, but there were a few constraints," recalls Dr Biju C R, vice-principal of the college. "A huge quantity of alcohol was required for the preparation and no college will have such huge stock. The administration found a solution to the problem by arranging 27.7 litres of spirit seized by the Excise Department and released it from the depot," he adds.

And thus, the first batch of sanitizers – 320 bottles – were prepared and handed over to the authorities. With lockdown in place, all the students were at home, but with a special permission for the cause, the teachers and students took turns to come to the college; two to seven members in the laboratory every day for the preparation, labelling and packaging, which was the most time-consuming act.

Later, the district administration procured 150 litres of isopropyl alcohol, using which they prepared the second batch of sanitizers, this time, the quantity was higher. "Just a day ago did we hand over 1,550 bottles of sanitizer to the district administration. They have placed order for 10,000 bottles more. As soon as we receive the raw material, we will start preparing and packing," says Vimal K R, assistant professor at the college, who adds that the lockdown time provided real practical experience to the students who actively engaged in the process.

Vivek, a first-year MPharm student, who lives near the college, had been to the laboratory on every day for the preparation. "As paramedical students, we had to be part of this big fight against the epidemic in whatever little way we could. Equipped with the chemical know-how and laboratory facilities, this was what we could do – preparing quality sanitizers. We are glad about the response," he adds.

But that’s not all, the college, a day before lockdown, had stitched 600 masks, including sanitized two-layer masks, and distributed it in the police stations in Feroke and Thenhippalam and Chelembra panchayat office. "Those who can’t make it to the mission are engaged in creating videos on safe practices, experiences of medical personnel active in COVID care, awareness campaigns and sharing myth-busting articles. Physical distancing can’t prevent anyone from joining the fight against the epidemic," points out Theertha.

With the demand expected to grow post lockdown period, the students hope to prepare more sanitizers in bulk with the help of authorities, and widen the area of their activities to defeat coronavirus.