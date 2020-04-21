Kerala govt prepares guidelines for return of 5 lakh expats post-lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday prepared guidelines for non-resident Keralites returning from their host countries, in the event of lockdown reversal. The government has estimated that approximately three to five lakh expats will return to the state if airline services restart operations.

Expats interested in returning to the state must undergo a COVID-19 test and register on the NORKA site if tested negative. However, this registration will not serve as a criteria in the ticket booking process. The site for the same is under construction.

Even if these expats test COVID-19 negative, it is expected that at least 9,600 to 27,600 passengers will be kept under observation.

A committee has been formed under the supervision of Additional Home Chief Secretary to formulate the necessary guidelines for the returning NRKs.

Guidelines

• Symptomatic passengers will be transferred from airports to quarantine centres or COVID-19 hospitals. All belongings of the passenger including his/her luggage will be stored at the centre.

•Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to travel home. However, these individuals will be home-quarantined by the health department for 14 days. Relatives will not be allowed to receive passengers at the airport. No person besides the driver is permitted in the private vehicle carrying the passenger.

• Individuals are also allowed to quarantine themselves at hotels or resorts at their expense.

• The time gap required from the date of testing to the date of travel will be determined by the health department.

• NRI forums will be entrusted with the responsibility of arranging testing facilities for the returning expats.

• Airline services' timetable, number of bookings, number of transit passengers and so forth will be determined on the basis of the discussions conducted by the Airport Authority of India(AAI) with the Chief Secretary.

• Airlines should avoid overcharging passengers in the post-lockdown period.

•The health department is expected to take over the screening process at airports. A protocol will also be prepared for passengers leaving Kerala.

Criteria for returning expats

• Keralites living abroad after the expiry of their visit visa

• Elderly

• Pregnant women

• Children

• Patients

• Expats with expired visa

• Kerala students with expired student visa

• Expats who have completed jail term

• Others