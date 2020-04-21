Coronavirus: 19 positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 16 recover

In a worrying development, positive coronavirus cases outnumbered recovery cases in Kerala on Tuesday.

This comes more than a week after the state showed considerable decrease in the number of positive cases.

Nineteen persons tested positive in the state on Tuesday, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

In contrast, the number of recoveries were 16.

Of the 19 positive cases today, 10 were from Kannur, three from Kasaragod, four from Palakkad and one each from Malappuram and Kollam districts.

Nine persons from Kannur and three from Kasaragod came from abroad while three from Palakkad came from Tamil Nadu.

117 persons are under treatment in various hospitals in the state. Kannur has the highest number with 57 patients.

Vijayan said a person in Pathanamthitta continues to be positive for the last 36 days. "She continues to be in hospital without any symptoms. This shows that COVID-19 is an unpredictable disease," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to tighten lockdown measures in Kannur in the wake of increasing number of cases.

The police sealed all the hotspots in the district on Tuesday. Only a few medical stores will be allowed to function.







