Lockdown relaxations: Centre unhappy, Kerala says will clear 'misunderstanding'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's decision to relax lockdown norms in seven districts on Monday has irked the central government, forcing it to write to all chief secretaries to stick to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The Centre's letter cited that several states and Union Territories had issued their own guidelines easing the lockdown, which are not in tandem with the Union government's orders.

“Kerala's decision to allow opening of restaurants, book shops and other establishments are in violation of lockdown measures,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The MHA said the Kerala government on April 17 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre's consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.

This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the home ministry said.

'Misunderstanding'

Responding to a query on the Centre's letter, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said there was some "misunderstanding", due to which the Centre had objected to the state's lockdown protocol.

Surendran denied there was dilution of the lockdown guidelines.

"We have given relaxations in accordance with the Centre's guidelines. I think there is some misunderstanding,based on which the Centre has sought an explanation. Once we give an explanation, it will all be sorted out. The Centre and the state have the same stand with regard to fight the pandemic. There is no contradiction in the stand taken. It's just a misunderstanding we will clear it," Surendran told mediapersons.

The Kerala government had divided the districts into four zones for containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red zone - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Orange (A) zone: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kollam. Lockdown till April 24.

Orange (B) zone: Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Wayanad.

Green zone: Kottayam and Idukki.

In the Green and Orange (B) zones, Kerala from Monday onwards allowed hospitals and pharmacies, shops selling agriculture, pisciculture and plantation products, construction works, government offices, financial institutions, hotels and restaurants to function subject to social distancing rules.

However, large gatherings, socio-religious functions, celebrations, educational institutions, cinema theatres, shopping complexes, parks and bars continued to remain shut.

Kerala on Sunday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of affected to 401 while the health department announced that 13 people were cured.