Quick guide: What to expect after Kerala eases lockdown restrictions

Kerala will ease lockdown restrictions from April 21 (Tuesday). The plan is to lift the curbs in phases.

This means that some restrictions will continue to be in place even from Tuesday.

Here are the services you can avail from April 21. (Lockdown will continue till May 3 in districts listed in the Red Zone viz a viz Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram.)

GENERAL

Banks, Transportation & Goods vehicles

•Bank timings (non-hotspot areas): 10am to 4pm (In the Red Zone, banks will function from 10 am to 2pm)

•No bus services till May 3 across the state. However, buses to transport employees for commercial establishment shall ply subject to restrictions.

•All goods vehicles will be permitted. Only 2 drivers and 1 helper are permitted in such vehicles.

RELAXATIONS IN KOTTAYAM DISTRICT

• All government offices will function from April 21.

Transportation

•No passes or affidavit required for commuting within the district.

•Restrictions on travelling to neighbouring districts will remain. Those arriving from districts declared as hotspots must observe 14-day quarantine period. Those employed in Kottayam district must live within the district and should not commute daily.

•Private vehicles are allowed. Besides the driver, two adults and two persons below 15 years can travel in the vehicle.

•Autorickshaws are allowed to ply between 7 am and 9pm

•Kottayam -Alappuzha boat services will not operate

Restaurants and business firms

•All business firms can function. Restaurants will work from 7 am to 7 pm. Textiles shops will function from 9 am to 6 pm.

Hospitals

Government hospitals and primary health centres will operate from 10 am to 6pm

Hostels

•Working women's hostel, employee hostels may open

RELAXATIONS IN IDUKKI DISTRICT

Though Idukki will become functional from April 21, prohibitory orders will continue in 28 wards that lie to close to the borders.

Transportation

•Autos, taxis can operate. Masks, hand-wash facility must in all taxis

Commercial establishments

•All shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Shops in Munnar can open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Plantation & quarries

•Only local workers are allowed. Quarries can function. Works in construction sector will also be allowed.