88 local body units designated as hotspots in Kerala

As many as 88 local body units across Kerala, including corporations and municipalities, have been designated as hotspots where strict lockdown measures will be in place even after April 20.

There are hotspots even in 'green' districts like Kottayam and Idukki. Kannur has the highest with 19 hotspots, closely followed by Kasaragod with 14. The other two 'red zones' Malappuram and Kozhikode have 13 and 6 respectively.

The hotspots have been identified on the basis of the number of positive cases reported till now, and also primary and secondary contacts. However, hotspots will be highly fluid. "They will be re-demarcated daily on the basis of the virus spread," Health Minister K K Shailaja said. An area would be removed as a hotspot only after a weekly review of patient data, the minister said.

Hotspots in each district



Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Varkala municipality and Malayankeezhu panchayat.

Kollam: Kollam Corporation, Punalur Municipality, and Thrikkaruva, Nilamel and Ummannur panchayats.

Alappuzha: Chengannur municipality and Muhamma and Cheriyanad panchayats.

Pathanamthitta: Adoor municipality, and Vadasserikkara, Aranmula, Ranni-Pazhavangadi, Kozhencherry, Omallur and Veliyannur panchayats.

Kottayam: Thiruvarppu panchayat.

Idukki: Thodupuzha municipality, and Kanjikkuzhy, Mariyapuram, Adimaly, Bison Valley and Senapathi panchayats.

Ernakulam: Kochi Corporation, Mulavukad panchayat.

Thrissur: Chalakkudy municipality, and Vallathol Nagar and Mathilakom panchayats.

Palakkad: Palakkad municipality, and Karakkurissi, Kottappadam and Kanjirappuzha panchayats.

Malappuram: Malappuram, Tirurangadi and Manjeri municipalities, and Wandoor, Thennala, Valavannoor, Edarikkode, Vengara, Chungathra, Keezhatoor, Edakkara, Kunnamangalam and Pookkottoor panchayats.

Kozhikode: Kozhikode Corporation, Vadakara municipality, and Edachery, Azhiyoor, Kuttiyadi and Nadapuram panchayats.

Wayanad: Vellamunda and Muppainad panchayats.

Kannur: Kannur Corporation, Panur, Payyannur, Thalassery, Iritty and Koothuparamba municipalities, and Kolayodu, Patyam, Kottayam, Madayi, Mokeri, Kadannappally-Panappuzha, Chokli, Matool, Eruvassi, Peralasseri, Chittarapparamba, Naduvil and Maniyur panchayats.

Kasaragod: Kanhangad and Kasaragod municipalities, and Chemmanad, Chengala, Madhur, Mogral-Puthoor, Uduma, Paivalike, Badiyadukka, Kodom-Belur, Kumbala, Ajanoor, Manjeswaram and Pallikkara panchayats.

