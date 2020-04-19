Two more COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Sunday, 13 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Only two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday even as 13 patients recovered, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The new cases have been reported from Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The infected patient in Kannur came from Abu Dhabi and the one in Kasaragod came from Dubai.

Eight of the recovered patients are from Kasaragod while three are from Kannur. Test results of two patients from Thrissur and Malappuram have also turned negative.

There are 129 COVID patients undergoing treatment in various districts. As many as 270 people have been cured.

A total of 55,590 people are under observation in the state with 55,129 home quarantined and 461 hospitalised.

As many as 72 people were hospitalised on Friday.

Of the 19,351 samples sent for tests, 18,547 have returned negative.