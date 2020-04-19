Little Stars | Anaanya's crowdfunding drive for migrant workers fetches Rs 3.9 lakh

Migrant labourers, stuck far from their home towns, are worst-hit by the nationwide lockdown. Most of them are daily wage earners, and they rely heavily on governments for survival.

Moved by the stories of their hardships, a high school student from Kochi has offered them a helping hand without stepping out of her house.

Essential kit for migrant labourers

Anaanya Mathew, who just completed Class 10 from Global Public School in Kochi, teamed up with her classmate Hafeez Mohammed and her parents to launch a fundraising campaign - Lighten the Load - on a crowdfunding website and collected Rs 3,60,000 in just a week. Till the time of publishing this story, the group has collected Rs 3,90,000.

Essential kit distributed to the needy in Kochi

"The initial plan was to collect money for just four days. We were doubtful of raising even Rs 50,000. But the positive responses surprised us. So we have decided to keep it running," Anaanya said.

The money was not directly disbursed among the labourers. Instead, Anaanya and her friends gave out kits with these essential goods.

Bathing soaps - 2



Washing bar - 1



Masks - 2



Sugar – 1 packet



Tea – 1 packet



Towels - 2

The kit also includes biscuits and chocolates.

On Sunday, they distributed 500 kits in various migrant labour camps in Ernakulam with the help of a charitable organisation, Nanma Foundation.

The students' group has decided to include pulses, masalas in the kits to be distributed next week.

Lighten the Load, a fundraising campaign lead by class 10 student Anaanya Mathew, packing essential goods for migrant workers. pic.twitter.com/dBGSPEY9yC — Onmanorama (@Onmanorama) April 19, 2020

You can also join this drive. Make your contributions at: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-Anaanya-Mathew

