Wedding in the time of COVID-19: Bride drives her way to groom's house, digital betrothal

Thiruvananthapuram: Several people have been forced to postpone ceremonies such as weddings amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, some people have come up with innovate methods to carry out the ceremony, even while following the regulations, or drastically cut down the number of participants.

Bride drives 130km to groom’s house

After tying the knot at Chottinakara in Ernakulam, Ginu and Sanatta left for the groom's house in the car. The bride, Sanatta in her wedding attire, sat behind the wheel and drove all the way to her husband's house at Chithali in Palakkad.

Sanatta is thrilled to have made a grand entry at her husband's house with Ginu by her side.

Sanatta and Ginu

However, only few relatives were present to welcome the newly-weds

The couple had started the journey around 8.30am from Ernakulam and reached Palakkad in 3.5 hours after covering a distance of 130km. There were police inspections at several spots.

While Ginu is a graphic designer, Ernakulam native Sanatta works with the Infosys.

Ginu is the son of Kalekonam retired SI K Jayaprakash and K V Lalitha. Sanatta is the daughter of retired teacher Balakrishnan and Omana.

The digital betrothal

Meanwhile, another couple decided to take the digital route to carry out the betrothal ceremony.

The bride sat at her house in Malappuram, while the groom was at Kalady in Ernakulam. Hundreds of relatives were at various other places. They all took part in the ceremony through video-conferencing.

The betrothal ceremony of Kalady native Balashankar and Malappuram native Rashmika was held online.

Balashankar

In a noble gesture, the families have also decided to donate the money set aside for the ceremony to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

The wedding will be held on September 5. All rituals apart from ring-exchange were carried out during the ceremony. While Balashankar is a software engineer at GitLab, Rashmika is an MD student.