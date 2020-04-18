{{head.currentUpdate}}

Malappuram resident dies three days after testing negative for COVID-19

An 85-year-old Malappuram resident, who was under observation at Manjeri Medical College after being cured of COVID-19, died on Saturday.

The person's sample had returned negative three days ago. The sample would be re-tested in the wake of his death.

The deceased had been under treatment for kidney-related illnesses even before he contracted the disease from his son, a 52-year-old Madrassa teacher who had returned after performing Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

This was fourth COVID-19 death reported from Kerala.

(To be updated)

