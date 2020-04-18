Kerala desperate to conduct local body ward delimitation, polls on schedule

Thiruvananthapuram: Giving indications that the Kerala government was firm on carrying out delimitation of local body wards and holding the elections to these bodies as per schedule, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with the State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran.



The Delimitation Commission is planning to start its work as soon as the lockdown imposed as part of the preventive measures against COVID-19 is lifted and publish a schedule for redrawing the boundries of the local body wards.



With restrictions continuing as part of the lockdown, the government as well as the State Election Commission is concerned over completing the delimitation exercise before the local body elections. As the government had shown undue haste in enacting a law for redrawing the wards, it has no option but to continue with the plan. However, in the present situation, the election schedule may be disrupted if the exercise is not cancelled. Another challenge is the expenditure involved.



The new local body members have to take over before November 12, when the present office-bearers complete their five-year term.



It may take at least five months for completing the delimitation in the 1,200 local bodies. This work is yet to start. Moreover, the Opposition has been opposing the plan ever since it was announced and even approached the High Court. With the court yet to deliver its verdict on the matter, the government may find the going tough. It is pointed out that an Ordinance may have to be issued to withdraw the legislation.



Another issue relates to the availability of staff to carry out the delimitation. After Health Department, it is the Local Self-Government Department that has deployed the maximum number of staff in the campaign to fight COVID-19 in Kerala.



Moreover, another legal dispute affecting the local body polls in Kerala is before the Supreme Court. It is regarding the voters’ list.