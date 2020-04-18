Little Stars | Class X girl from Kottayam turns dad's designer studio to mask making centre

Kottayam: Since the lockdown, there had been stories aplenty of young children doing what they can to help aid the fight against coronavirus. From designing masks to showing us how to make hand sanitizers at home, these young minds have been busy, making use of their time for the benefit of us all. Tilotama Ikareth is one among them.

Daughter of noted designer Joe Ikareth, Tilotama makes masks using the leftover cotton clothes from her father's designer studio near their home. Though her right arm is partially paralysed, this class X student enthusiastically takes part in all the activities of the mask production. “I learnt to cut clothes and stitch after watching my father make masks,” Tilotama said.

Masks produced by Tilotama Ikareth.

These masks were distributed to the neighbours and to the delivery boys who brought essential commodities to their home in Kottayam. Tilotama and her family are also keen to make masks and distribute among those who need them for free.

Tilotama Ikareth

In such a time as this crisis, these small steps of solidarity and compassion are certain to pave the way for big positive changes.

Tilotama has also made available a video on how to make reusable masks on Youtube.

Tilotama has already proved her mettle in music and soccer. She also registered a thumping victory in the handisport event organized by a French national association for differently-abled children in the age group of 10 to 18.

Tilotama was a student of the Pallikoodam school in Kottayam. Now, she is being home-schooled.

Tilotama's mother is Murielle, a French national who runs the Saaram Centre For Ayurveda and Arts in Kottayam. Theo is her brother.