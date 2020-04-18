Vigilance readies FIR against Muslim League leader K M Shaji

Kannur: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) would soon file First Information Report (FIR) ) against Indian Union Muslim League's Azhikode legislator KM Shaji at the Vigilance Court in Thalassery.

The FIR stated that Shaji had accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the management of a higher secondary school in Azhikode for sanctioning Plus Two course in 2014.

VACB finalised the FIR on Saturday, a day after the state government gave permission to prosecute Shaji.

Shaji vows to fight

Reacting to the VACB inquiry, Shaji said he would fight the case legally and politically. "The government could not intimidate me even if it registered thousands of cases against him," he said in Kozhikode on Friday.

He also said a Muslim League dissident P Noushad, who had secretly campaigned for his rival candidate M V Nikesh Kumar of the Left Democratic Front in the last Assembly election, had first raised this allegation in 2017.

He also criticised Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan for giving permission for vigilance against him. "Speaker's office is being controlled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Everyone knows that the Speaker's helplessness," Shaji said.

Sreeramaksrishnan said does not have to go the merits of the case when the vigilance requests permission to initiate inquiry against a legislator. “My duty is to allow the law to take its own course," he said, without naming Shaji.