COVID-19: Complete lockdown in red zone, curbs to be eased in other areas

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has divided the districts into four zones for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. An order has been issued in this regard.

Red zone - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram. Complete lockdown till May 3. Two entry and exit points for carrying essential commodities to COVID hotspots.



Orange (A) zone: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kollam. Lockdown till April 24. Then partial relaxation.



Orange (B) zone: Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Wayanad. Lockdown till April 20. Then partial relaxation.



Green zone: Kottayam and Idukki. Lockdown till April 20 and then regulations will be eased. However, large gatherings, the functioning of educational institutions, religious-social functions, celebrations and travel outside the district will not be allowed. Not more than 20 people should take part in weddings and funerals.



As and when the lockdown is lifted in each zone, the following relaxations will come into effect. However, the regulations imposed by the Centre will remain in force.



Vehicles



Monday, Wednesday, Friday - Vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit.



Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday - Vehicles with numbers ending with even digit.



This is not applicable to essential services. No regulation for women travelling alone.



In four-wheelers, two passengers can travel other than the driver. One person on two-wheelers. Only a relative can ride pillion.



Bus service



Short-distance bus services will be allowed with extreme caution. Can only travel for a distance of 50-60km within the district. Passengers will have to wear masks. Hand sanitisers should be used before entering the bus.



No passenger will be allowed to stand and travel. In three-seater rows, the middle seat should be left vacant, while only one person will be allowed in a two-seater row.



Barber shop



Barber shops can function on Saturdays and Sundays.



Hotels



Dine-in service at the hotels/restaurants till 7pm. Take-away counters can function till 8pm.



Government offices



Government offices will function on all days except Saturdays and Sundays.



Only 33 per cent of employees at cooperative societies, and 35 per cent staff at panchayat and village offices are allowed.



Construction sector



Migrant labourers can work in the construction sector.



Doctors, nurses



Doctors, nurses, scientists, and paramedical staff can travel within and outside the state. Ambulances too can conduct services both within and outside the state.



Food, courier



• Edible oil and food-producing units, and rice mills can function.



• Fisheries and hatcheries have also been given permission. Transportation and sale of fish are also allowed.



• Postal, courier and Akshaya centres can function.



The relaxations announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the agricultural, plantation, and health sectors, and essential services would continue to be in effect.

