Four more COVID-19 cases in Kerala, two patients recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, state Health Minister K K Shailaja informed.

Three of the new cases have been reported from Kannur and one from Kozhikode. Three of them – two in Kannur and one in Kozhikode – came from abroad. The fourth fourth patient contracted the disease via contact with infected persons.

Two patients in Kasaragod recovered on Saturday.

There are 140 COVID patients undergoing treatment while 257 people have been cured so far.

Shailaja said 67,190 people are under observation –- 66,686 in home quarantine and 504 in hospitals. The number of hospitalisations related to COVID-19 was 104 in the state on Saturday.

Of the 18,774 samples sent for tests, 17,763 turned out to be negative.

