Little Stars | This Class 8 girl makes hand sanitizers at home to fight COVID-19

Kottayam: With the number of coronavirus infection increasing worldwide, several groups are using their creative minds to help solve various problems during the global crisis. Some of the inventions include making masks, hand sanitizers, anti-virus snoods, spraying drones and more.

While most of the kids are busy playing games or spending their holidays, for class VIII student Anika Mariam Varghese of Life Valley International School in Kottayam, it was time to make hand sanitizers – all by herself.

Anika got the idea a few weeks ago when she was unable to find any sanitizers in stores. Though it was her mother Divya who suggested her to come up with a solution, 14-year-old Anika was quick enough to Google it and find the recipe to make sanitizers at home.

At first, she thought one could make them using locally available alcohol but after some research, Anika found out it must contain at least 99% alcohol.

"Being stuck inside your home for weeks was a bit boring but staying without cleaning supplies was a concern. I realised that all we needed was some absolute alcohol and aloe vera gel and it was easy to whip out a hand sanitizer out of it," Anika said.

She has even customised her sanitizer by using perfumed oil to get rid of the harsh chemical smell. The aloe vera gel used in it also gives a cooling relief to one's hands.

Anika now plans to make more hand sanitizers and donate it to charity. "My daughter has suggested packing this in small bottles and distributing this at the bus stand once we come out of the lockdown – when people might actually need it," Divya said.

By making hand sanitizers, Anika is not only trying to spread awareness about personal hygiene but also urges people to make this at home. "I think a large group of people should try this at home and produce more sanitizers so that we can reach out to more number of people," Anika said.

Anika shares her recipe for all those out there to try this at home

For 3 cups of hand sanitizer, you will need:

2 cups of rubbing alcohol

1 cup of aloe vera gel

A few drops of perfumed oil (Optional)

Recycled bottles for storage

A funnel to pour

Method

In a bowl, pour the aloe vera gel

Add rubbing alcohol in it and mix well

Add a bit of perfumed oil to have fragrance

Stir to combine until there is a smooth consistency

Your hand sanitizer is ready.

You can store it in a recycled air-tight bottle by pouring it through a funnel.