Little Stars | Kerala kids in Saudi join fight against COVID-19

Every year, eight-year-old Gopika, who lives with her parents in Saudi Arabia, looks forward to Vishu, when she gets a handsome addition to her piggybank from the elders who give her kaineettam. Ten-year-old Giya spends her kaineettam on buying chocolates. A few others plan to spend the money on movie tickets, games, pizza, ice-cream, toys and story books. But this year, the children have a much bigger mission on their minds. Under the aegis of Navodaya Balavedi, the children’s wing of a Malayali association in Saudi Arabia, 488 children in Dammam donated their Vishu kaineettam worth Rs 2,03,999 to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

It was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who hailed the noble and inspiring act of the children during his press meet on Thursday evening. He said, “Despite the situation they are in, the little children had done a huge act by donating their Vishu kaineettam. It deserves our earnest gratitude.”



Members of the Navodaya Balavedi, the children’s wing of a Malayali association in Saudi Arabia.

The children, aged between six and 17, donated their kaineettams ranging from 5 Saudi Riyals (Rs 101) to 75 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,526) for the cause. Speaking to Onmanorama, one of the children said, “Usually we spend the money to watch movies and purchase some favourite stuff. But, when everyone back home is struggling, how can we celebrate and stay happy? So, we decided to be part of the movement against the pandemic by joining hands for the safety of our people and doing our little bit."



This is not the first time the children of the Balavedi are engaged in philanthropic activities. “Last year and the year before, during the floods, the kids had organized a door-to-door campaign and donation drive; the funds collected thus went towards the relief and rehabilitation activities in Kerala,” says Reshmi Ramachandran, chief patron of the Balavedi, whose parental organization Navodaya Cultural Centre has over 20,000 Keralites living at various parts of Saudi Arabia as its members.

Members of the Navodaya Balavedi, the children’s wing of a Malayali association in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Health Ministry reports till Thursday, 6,380 positive cases are confirmed in Saudi, 71 of them critical. With the death toll touching 83, all the major cities are under lockdown and curfew until further notice. “What makes this act special is that the children did it within their limitations. In between the COVID crisis here, the lockdown, many of their parents losing jobs and many others suffering pay cuts as much as 50 per cent, the children decided to do their part for Kerala,” says Sunny Varunni, an executive member of Navodaya.

Reshmi adds, “Many of the children watch the Chief Minister’s press meets along with their parents and it was they who expressed interest to donate their little savings. We are proud and honoured for these kids.”