Kuttanad, Chavara bypolls unlikely due to lockdown extension

The bypolls in assembly constituencies of Kuttanad and Chavara in Kerala may not be held in the aftermath of the lockdown extension, Chief Election Officer (CEO) of the state Teeka Ram Meena said on Friday.

The decision follows the Centre's decision to enforce three more weeks of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

An election will not be feasible in the current situation, Teeka Ram Meena told Manorama News TV.

Public meetings, door-to-door campaigns, and even voting would be impossible when social distancing norms are in effect, he added.

Even if the lockdown is lifted, it would be a while before life can go back to normal, the CEO said.

He also said that there was not much time left for the next Assembly Elections. The current term ends on May 19, 2021.

Kuttanad and Chavara seats fell vacant following the deaths of Thomas Chandy and N Vijayan Pillai, both belonging to the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The outcome of the bypolls would not affect the composition of the state legislature, where the CPM-led LDF has a comfortable majority.

Kuttanad and Chavara are in Alappuzha and Kollam districts respectively – both have been declared orange zones by the Centre and only limited movement is allowed.