COVID-19: 6,000 expats to return to state per day once Centre gives the nod

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has begun to make arrangements to quarantine the large number of expat Keralites, who would be returning to the state amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The local administration department is making the arrangements.

Once the central government gives the final nod, up to 6,000 people is estimated to arrive in the state on a daily basis.

Before the plane services were suspended, 90-100 international flights arrived in Kerala every day. The average number of passenger seats is 18,000. As part of the COVID-19 regulations, only one-third of the passengers would be allowed on the flight. As per this, 6,000 people are estimated to reach the state.

The government had initially estimated that more than 1 lakh people would arrive in the state, as per the calculations done based on the information submitted on the grievance redressal digital platform of NORKA.

The permission would be given for travel only after a medical examination confirms that the person is not infected with Coronavirus at the respective country.

The state government's digital pass would also be made mandatory. After medical checks at the airport, the passengers would be taken to COVID-19 care homes and once the tests turn negative, people would be instructed to be on home quarantine.

As per the Centre's directive, the diaspora community would arrive in various batches on a priority basis. Patients, women, elderly people and children will be given priority.

Three types of quarantine



• They can stay under home quarantine for 14 days if there are facilities to isolate them properly at the houses while ensuring that other relatives are not at risk. Healthcare personnel will visit home to ensure safety.



• They can also stay at their own expenses at the hotels near airports, identified by the health department

• Special centres where they would be provided food and accommodation at the government's expense.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state was yet to receive the Centre's notification on bringing back the expats.

"The state had earlier itself informed the Centre about the need to bring them back," he added.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing more than two lakh rooms to isolate people in case of community transmission. Educational institutions and establishments have volunteered for this.

21 lakh expats



About 21.21 lakh Keralites are living abroad, as per the study conducted by the Centre for Development Studies for the state government. Of this, 18.93 lakh people are in the Gulf. As per unofficial data, there are about 25 lakh Keralites in the Gulf.



Financial firms unable to function despite Centre’s order

Several companies, offering money transfer services, are not able to function in the state despite the Centre giving permission to these firms amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Due to this, several people have not been able to withdraw the money transferred by their relatives abroad. People, who are unable to earn a living due to the COVID-19 lockdown, are struggling despite money being transferred in their name.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on March 24, money transfer service scheme (MTSS) companies can disburse money during the working hours.

The Reserve Bank of India had also asked these companies to provide services to the public.

Based on this directive, several companies in the state opened on Thursday. But the police, who are reportedly unaware of the order, forced these firms to shut.

Branches of the Muthoot Fincorp were able to function for just two hours on Thursday.

However, up to Rs 1 crore was disbursed among 392 people during this short period.

Treasury employees are also finding it difficult to travel to work due to police restrictions. Three treasury workers were stopped along the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram border on Thursday.