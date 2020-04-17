Lockdown relaxations: Here is a list of activities permitted in Kerala from April 20

The Kerala government has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions in the state in accordance with the central guidelines in a phase-by-phase manner. The graded lifting of lockdown after April 20 will be done in Kerala by dividing the state into four zones with varying degrees of exemptions.

Here is a list of exemptions that would be given for the third and fourth zones in Kerala from April 20 and the second zone from April 24.

Barber shops

Barber shops may open on Saturdays and Sundays without air-conditioners. Not more than two persons can be present at the waiting area. Beauty parlours are not permitted to open.

Clinics

•Clinics and laboratories will remain open on all days of the week

•Hospitals, clinics, labs, physiotherapy units.

•Telemedicine services for senior citizens and other with serious heart, kidney, liver and cardiac ailments.

•Mobile medical units at the local level, with the support of private hospitals.

•Ayurveda, homeo hospitals and pharmacies.

Construction activities

Construction activities may begin in non-hotspot areas in accordance with Centre's guidelines.

Agricultural activities

•All agricultural and allied activities are permitted. All shops supplying agricultural produce is also permitted to operate.

•Farming operations, including procurement, transportation and sales.

•Food processing units, including oil , rice and flour mills.

•Oil production. (This is not included in the Centre's guidelines)

•Agriculture value added products.

•Distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

•Cooperative bodies

•Plantation sector, and this includes cardamom plantations that were left out by the Centre.

•Toddy tapping may be resumed

Akshaya centres

•All village offices, Krishi Bhavans and Akshaya centres will remain open. Crowding at these centres must however, be prevented.

MNREGA

•MNREGA and Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee scheme activities may be resumed. One team must consist of only 5 members.

Construction activities in both private and public sector. Workers will have to adhere to social distancing norms and their health should be routinely tested.

Manufacturing, processing, trading and services

•Industrial units: There should, however, be vehicle facilities to pick and drop workers.

•Traditional units in the coir, cashew, khadi and handicrafts sectors.

•Large offices but with 50 per cent of the existing staff strength.

•Rubber processing units, as they are required for the manufacture of medical equipments.

•Home service of plumbers, electricians and mobile and computer technicians.

•Maintenance of thatched and tiled-roofed houses.

Centre's guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs had announced the lockdown guidelines which will be effective from April 20 to May 3.

The following activities to remain prohibited across the country until May 3, 2020:

• All forms of public transport including international and domestic flights, trains, metros, buses and taxis

• All industrial and commercial activities

• All educational, training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed

• All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasium, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

• All social-political, sports, entertainment, academic, culture, religious functions/other gatherings

• All religious places of worship shall be closed for public. In case of a funeral, congregation of more than 20 persons will not be allowed

Allowed activities from April 20

• Health services

• Agriculture and allied activities

Fisheries

• Plantation with maximum of 50 per cent workers

• Animal husbandry

• Financial sector: RBI, NPCI COIL payment system operators, stand-alone primary dealers, bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, Banking Correspondents (BC) ATM operation and cash management agencies, SEBI, IRDAI and Insurance companies

• Bank branches be allowed to work as per normal working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfer is complete

• Social sector: Operation of anganwadis - distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, eg, children, women and lactating mothers. Beneficiaries will not attend the anganwadis.

• Functional public utilities like oil and gas, power, postal services, cargo, telecommunications and internet services