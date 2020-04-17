3 more Keralites die of COVID-19 in Gulf, toll abroad mounts to 36

Three COVID-19 patients hailing from Kerala died in the Gulf on Friday, taking the total number of deaths of Non Resident Keralites abroad to 36.

Two of these deaths were reported from the United Arab Emirates while the third was from Oman.

Changanassery native Dr Rajendran Nair, 76, died at a hospital in Oman on Friday evening. He was under treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks.

Tirur native Pulickal Kunjhmon, 55, who tested positive for coronavirus seven days ago, died at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He was a fish vendor.

Kollam Chithara native Dileep Kumar, 54, died in a Dubai hospital on Friday noon. Dileep Kumar was a diabetic patient.

Kottayam native Thomas Philip, 72, died in New York earlier in the day.

Deaths in the US

Joseph Kuruvila, aka Babu, 68, hailing from Varyapuram in Pathanamthitta district, Paul Sebastian, 63, who hails from Kottayam, Mammen Eapen, 58, from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta and Pemaruthikkal Kuruvila of Ranni had died in US on Thursday.

Padannammakkal Mathew Joseph, hailing from Ponkunnam in Kottayam, died in New York. He had been in the US for the past 50 years. He retired from a public library in New York.



Kombuvadakkethil Samuel, 85, died in New York. He hailed from Naranganam in Pathanamthitta.

Kozhencherry native Lalu Prathap Jose, 64, died in Philadelphia and Kozhikode native Paul, 21 in Texas. Thoduppuzha native Mariamma Mathew, 80, and Thrissur native Tennison Payyur, 82, died in New York.

Annamma Sam, 52, hailing from Venmony in Alappuzha district died in New Jersey. Kunjamma Samuel, 85, from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district, died in New Jersey.

Oommen Kurien, 70, who hails from Karikkom near Kottarakkara, Eliamma Kuriakose, 61, of Palachuvadu near Piravom, Joseph Thomas and Shilpa Nair also died in New York.

Thankachan, from Muttom in Thodupuzha, Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma, 65, and Shawn Abraham, 21, and Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (43) are the other Keralites who succumbed to COVID19 in New York.

Deaths in UK

With the death of a doctor in Birmingham, the fatalities of Keralites in the UK have risen to five as of April 12.

Dr Ameerudheen, 73, a retired doctor with the NHS, had been settled in Birmingham for years. He hailed from Kallolickal family at Mundathanam in Kottayam district. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. He was on ventilator support for two weeks.

Moleparambil Siby, a native of Koothattukulam, died in Derby. An employee of a care centre for elderly people, Siby, 49, was

hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms. Though his condition had improved, he died following a heart attack.

Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam died of the coronavirus in London. The other deceased in the UK are Perinthalmanna native Dr Hamza Pacheeri, 80, and Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity.

In Ireland, Beena George, 58, a nurse who hails from Kottayam's Kuruppanthara, succumbed to the virus.

Gulf countries

Chalunkal Shaji Scaria, 51, a native of Thrikodithanam in Changanassery died in Dubai on Tuesday. He was working as an electrical supervisor in the Gulf country. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 while undergoing treatment for pancreas ailments at a hospital.



In Saudi Arabia, Safwan, 38, a native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, died in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. He was suffering from high fever and undergoing treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh.

Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur district, died due to coronavirus complications. He was 29.

Harris Kolathaayi, 37, from Paravoor, Alacheri in Kerala's Kannur district succumbed to the coronavirus in Ajman, UAE.

Thrissur native Pareed, 67, had died in Dubai.

