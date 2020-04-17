Kerala reports just one COVID-19 case 2nd time in 3 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported just one case of COVID-19 on Friday even as 10 patients recovered. The patient who tested positive is from Kozhikode and contracted the disease through contact with infected persons, Health Minister K K Shailaja's office said.

This is the second time the state reported just one new case in a day. On Wednesday, there was just a single positive case. However, the state's curve of fresh cases showed a spike again the next day with seven more testing positive.

The recovered patients are from Kasaragod (6), Ernakulam (2), Alappuzha and Malappuram (one each).

The number of COVID-19 patients cured in Kerala so far is 255 and 138 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

The authorities have put under observation 78,980 – 78,454 home quarantined and 526 in hospitals. The number of hospitalisations on Friday was 84.

Of the 18,029 samples sent for tests, 17,279 turned out to be negative.