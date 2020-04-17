No immediate plan to bring back expatriates from Gulf: Centre to Kerala HC

Kochi: The Centre on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that there was no immediate plan to bring back the Indian citizens stranded in the Gulf countries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and that the expatriates had been granted visa extension.

The counsel for the central government made the submission before a division bench comprising justices Rajavijayaraghavan and T R Ravi during the hearing of a plea seeking a direction to bring back Indians stranded in the UAE.

The court posted the plea for April 21 for consideration after the Central government informed that a similar petition is under consideration of the Supreme Court. In its plea, Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Dubai, the organisation for non-resident Indians from Kerala, sought directions to the Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation to provide exemptions in the international air travel ban to bring back Indians stranded in the UAE.

The petitioners noted that those who return could be kept in quarantine as per the protocol of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Around eight million Indians are living in the Gulf countries and there has been growing anxiety among them over their livelihood in view of the pandemic as it has majorly impacted the oil-driven economy of the region.



Meanwhile, the local administration department of the Kerala government reportedly began making arrangements to quarantine the large number of expat Keralites, who would be returning to the state.

Once the central government gives the final nod, up to 6,000 people is estimated to arrive in the state on a daily basis.

Before the plane services were suspended, 90-100 international flights arrived in Kerala every day. The average number of passenger seats is 18,000. As part of the COVID-19 regulations, only one-third of the passengers would be allowed on the flight. As per this, 6,000 people are estimated to reach the state.

The government had initially estimated that more than 1 lakh people would arrive in the state, as per the calculations done based on the information submitted on the grievance redressal digital platform of NORKA.

The permission would be given for travel only after a medical examination confirms that the person is not infected with Coronavirus at the respective country.

The state government's digital pass would also be made mandatory. After medical checks at the airport, the passengers would be taken to COVID-19 care homes and once the tests turn negative, people would be instructed to be on home quarantine.

As per the Centre's directive, the diaspora community would arrive in various batches on a priority basis. Patients, women, elderly people and children will be given priority.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state was yet to receive the Centre's notification on bringing back the expats.

"The state had earlier itself informed the Centre about the need to bring them back," he added.

About 21.21 lakh Keralites are living abroad, as per the study conducted by the Centre for Development Studies for the state government. Of this, 18.93 lakh people are in the Gulf. As per unofficial data, there are about 25 lakh Keralites in the Gulf.