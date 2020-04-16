Kerala unveils post lockdown plans, reshuffles Centre's hotspot classification

The graded lifting of lockdown after April 20 will be done in Kerala by dividing the state into four zones with varying degrees of exemptions. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his customary sunset press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Zone One: It will have Kasaragod and Kannur, which together account for nearly 75 per cent of the active cases in Kerala, and also Malappuram and Kozhikode that have nine cases each. In this zone, the stringent lockdown that is in operation now will continue till May 3, the last day of the extended lockdown.

The zone has three districts that were classified under 'red zone' by the Centre. Kerala has now included Kozhikode, too, which in the Centre's classification was under the 'green zone'.

And within Zone One, COVID-19 hostspots at the basic village or ward level will be identified. "Such villages will be fully closed but will be provided an entry and exit point. All other paths will be closed and movement, including the transport of essential goods, will be through this point," the chief minister said.

Mini-hotspots: Though the chief minister did not specify how the hotspots would be decided, top government sources said a village or ward where there are five or more COVID-19 infected persons, which at the moment is absent in areas outside Kasaragod and Kannur, or 100 or more persons suspected of secondary contact (and under home isolation) would be designated so. Also, local body units with high comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, liver and kidney ailments will also be considered mini-hotspots.

However, the other three districts that the Centre had lined up under 'red zone' - namely Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram - have been taken out of the high-risk classification by Kerala and included in zones where more freedoms will be allowed.

The chief minister said the removal of three districts from the 'red zone' would require the Centre's approval. "But I don't think there will be any problem," he said.

Zone Two: This will be made up of three districts that have contained the spread considerably, and yet where positive cases crop up occasionally: Pathanamthita (with six active cases), Ernakulam (3 active cases) and Kollam (two positive cases).

Zone Two has two districts (Pathanamthitta and Kollam) that were classified as 'red zone' by the Centre. The chief minister said these two districts had comparatively very low cases to be included in the 'red zone'.

In this zone, strict lockdown restrictions now in force will continue without let till April 24. Here, too, mini-hotspot regions will be identified at the village/ward level and sealed.

After April 24, if the situation is favourable, certain exemptions will be granted.

Zone Three: The third zone will be made up of four districts where the active cases are below five and had not shown any increase in positive cases for over a week. They are Alappuzha (three active cases), Palakkad (two), Thrissur (one), Wayanad (one) and Thiruvananthapuram (one).

Zone Three will enjoy the limited exemptions announced by the Centre after April 20. "Here normal life will be allowed to resume partially, but only after ensuring strict compliance with social distancing norms and high sanitation standards," the chief minister said.

Cinema halls, shopping malls, places of worship, parks, gymnasiums, sports stadiums and all areas where people congregate in large numbers will compulsorily remain shut. Cultural gatherings like marriages and funeral will also have to be conducted under severe restrictions.

However, restaurants will be allowed to function in this zone till 7 pm. But there will be only parcel service.

In this, and Zone Two after April 24, private vehicles will be allowed, but alternately in an odd-even pattern. Vehicles with female drivers, however, will be exempted.

Here, too, like in the other two zones, mini-hotspots will be identified at the village/ward level and sealed.

Zone Four: In this is included Kottayam and Idukki that do not have a single active COVID-19 patient. "Here normal life would be allowed after April 20," the chief minister said. He, however, said even in the fourth zone social distancing should be followed.

"Everyone who goes out, even in this zone, should wear masks," the chief minister said. Also, Idukki's border with Tamil Nadu will be closed. There will also be no inter-state movement of public transport between these two adjoining districts.

However, intra-district bus travel will be allowed for a short distance, 60 km at a stretch, within a city or town subject to certain conditions. One, there will be no standing passenger. Two, all passengers should wear masks. Three, hand sanitisers should be provided to passengers as they enter the buses. Four, the total distance covered at a stretch should not exceed 60 km. Four, in a three-seater chair, the middle seat has to be left vacant and in a two-seater chair, there should be only one passenger.

The chief minister but did not specify to what extent normal life could be allowed in the fourth zone. Whether malls, theatres and places of worship would be opened is not clear. There is also uncertainty whether Kerala could provide far greater exemptions than what has been laid down in the revised guidelines issued by the Centre on April 15.

"We will give more details in the coming days," is all the chief minister said.

Exempted areas

Here are some of the areas where exemptions would be given for the third and fourth zone from April 20 and the second zone from April 24.

• Construction activities in both private and public sector. "Workers will have to adhere to social distancing norms and their health should be routinely tested," the chief minister said.

• Industrial units. There should, however, be vehicle facilities to pick and drop workers.

• Traditional units in the coir, cashew, khadi and handicrafts sectors.

• Large offices but with 50 per cent of the existing staff strength.

• Rubber processing units, as they are required for the manufacture of medical equipments.

• Farming operations, including procurement, transportation and sales.

• Food processing units, including oil , rice and flour mills.

• Oil production. (This is not included in the Centre's guidelines)

• Agriculture value added products.

• Distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

• Cooperative bodies.

• Panchayat offices, Krishi bhavans and Akshaya centres.

• Plantation sector, and this includes cardamom plantations that were left out by the Centre.

• Hospitals, clinics, labs, physiotherapy units.

• Telemedicine services for senior citizens and other with serious heart, kidney, liver and cardiac ailments.

• Mobile medical units at the local level, with the support of private hospitals.

• Ayurveda, homoeo hospitals and pharmacies.

• MGNREGA and Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee scheme will begin operations.

• Barber shops will open on Saturdays and Sundays and will perform basic non-cosmetic operations. Use of air-conditioner prohibited.

• Home service of plumbers, electricians and mobile and computer technicians.

• Maintenance of thatched and tiled-roofed houses.