Kerala Lockdown Day 24: NORKA financial aid, transporting essentials and more

Kerala reported seven new coronavirus positive cases and the total number of people currently under treatment is 147.

The Kerala Police registered 2,941 cases, arresting 2,863 people and impounding 2,048 vehicles for breaking curfew norms on Thursday.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

Kerala to allow entry in special cases

Kerala will allow pregnant women and people seeking medical aid from other states, subject to restrictions. The district collector will be the authority to give permission in such special cases which also includes a a close relatives death or serious ailments.

Application for NORKA financial assistance

Those expats wanting to apply for the various financial assistance programs can apply for the same through NORKA roots website from Saturday onwards. More details are available on their website or one can call 0471-2770515 between 9am to 6pm (IST).

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, NORKA has set up helpdesks in several cities. An online teleservice has also been set up to address the worries of Non-resident Keralites and facilitate consultations with doctors through video conferencing. In UAE the NORKA help desk will also provide legal aid.

Expats may register their doubts and issues on the NORKA website.

Transport of essentials

The Southern Railway has set up a dedicated 24x7 helpline to ensure there is swift and efficient transport of utilities (SETU) among states.

The helpline, 9025342449, is manned by three probationary officers to cater to the demands of customers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for transportation of essentials and items like personal protection equipment, masks and medicines.

The All India Agri Transport Call Centre at Krishi Bhavan will facilitate inter-state movement of perishables. The call centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers are available 24x7 service for coordination between different states.

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Alternative academic calendar of NCERT

In order to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to COVID-19 through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers,the alternative academic calendar has been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

All the classes from I-XII and subject areas will be covered under this calendar.

This calendar would be disseminated through DTH Channels and also conducting video conferencing with SCERTs, Directorates of Education, SCERTs, KendriyaVidyalaySangathan, NavodayaVidyalayaSamiti, CBSE, State School Education Boards, etc.

SSC examination dates to be reviewed

Dates for all Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time. A decision on fresh dates will be taken after May 3.

Refrain from demanding fees: MHRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has advised all colleges/institutions to refrain from demanding fees from students during lockdown. It also asked to ensure the ensure safety and academic welfare of students.

MHA advisory on using Zoom

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued an advisory on secure use of Zoom meeting platform by private individuals. Click to read

Fire force to deliver hearing aid batteries

The batteries used in hearing-aids by the hearing impaired will now be delivered to them by the fire force. Thiruvananthapuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan has asked those who need the service to contact at 0471-2333101.

Insurance renewal dates extended

Renewal dates of third-party insurances (health, vehicle) have been extended till May 15.

Telephonic counselling

The department of health and social justice have announced 'Balamitram', a counselling service for parents who have kids at home and have to work from home. The service will help the parents identify the children's anxieties during the lockdown and take corrective steps. The service will be available from 10 am to 3pm by calling on 8281381357.

A check list is also published on www.cdckerala.org to see if the lockdown is causing anxiety issues among the children.

Telemedicine

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala will introduce telemedicine facility for all people above 60 years, and if required, a medical team will arrive at an affected home.

There would be a mobile unit consisting of a doctor, a staff nurse and a paramedic.

At present, the government's telemedicine facility is availabile by registering on: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

Patients wishing to consult doctors from various departments of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College may call in the number 0471 2528080 from 9am to 12pm from Monday to Saturday. SAT Government Dental College Hospital and Government Eye Hospital have also been roped in the telemedicine project.

Teleconsultation facility is also available in Aster Medicity. Appointments of doctors may be booked through their website www.astermedcity.com or through the number 0484-6699999.

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free.

Along with this, Malayala Manorama's QKDOC app also lets you have an online consultation with doctors. You can book a video consultation with doctors online by choosing your doctors by paying the consultation fee online and connecting your doctor in a available time slot. Download app here.

No fine for KSEB bills till May 3

The Kerala State Electricity Board has informed that no fines will be levied on electricity bill payments till May 3. Cash counters will not be operational at section offices till May 3.

Meter reading is set to begin from April 20 onwards.

Cancer treatment centres

In a first in India, the Kerala government is setting up cancer treatment centres across all the 14 districts in the state in association with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Thiruvananthapuram.

This would enable cancer patients to continue their treatment during the lockdown period.

The Cancer treatment centres would be based at the District Hospitals and General Hospitals in the districts.

UPSC to review exam dates

Date of all UPSC interviews and examinations, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all over the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

A decision on fresh dates for the remaining civil services-2019 personality tests, will be taken after May 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown.

Ayurveda treatment at your doorsteps

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth flagged of an Ayurvedic Mobile Dispensary in his constituency to help senior citizens and others suffering from various ailments during the lockdown.

To avail the services one may register on this link or call on 8590555006, 7012040345, 7736167094.

Tax practitioners

In order to file the tax returns, chartered accountants and tax practitioners can open their offices on Wednesday from 10am to 5pm. Printing press are also allowed to work on Friday from 10am to 5 pm.

Schooling at doorstep

Under the direction of MHRD, NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at their doorsteps. Study content is being made available online through 'SWAYAM' MOCC platform of MHRD for various subjects from class 9th to class 12th.

PSC exams postponed

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams scheduled to be conducted from April 16 to May 30 have been postponed as the lockdown in the country has been extended. This includes all OMR, online, dictation and written examinations.

Railway refund

The Indian Railways extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3, following the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown. It also said that full refund of fare would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31.

What's open when?

These firms will be allowed to open on allocated days of the week. Click this link for a complete list of firms open on different days of the week in Kerala.

Textbooks available online

For students stuck at home during the lockdown, the state government has made available textbooks from Grade 1 to 12 available on the Samagra site.

Visa, e-visa extended

The government extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30. Read more

Rs 20 meals from Janakiya hotels

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipality in collaboration with Kudumbasree is all set to provide Rs 20 meals through Janakiya restaurants. The meals are delivered to households for just Rs 25.

Those wishing to avail the home delivery facility of the Janakiya Hotel must book in advance before 8pm on the previous day. To order, please contact: 7034001843 , 7012285498 , 6235740810 , 9061917457 , 7012827903 , 8129016079 , 8921663462

COVID-19 Jagratha

A comprehensive information and management portal for surveillance, care and support for people affected/quarantined by COVID-19. This portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures. Visit https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ for more details.

Helplines for foreigners

Ministry of Tourism has set up a task force comprising both central and state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward in real-time. The coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow.

The ministry's 24x7 helpline number is 1363. For more information visit: strandedinindia.com or incredibleindia.org.

'Edutainment' for kids

As 45 lakh children are now under lockdown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.

Online food delivery

Hotel, takeaway counters delivering food via online services have been permitted till 8pm. Earlier, they were only allowed until 5pm in the evening.

All other delivery options will continue to be allowed only till 5pm.