Man forced to carry father on shoulders after cops stop autorickshaw at Punalur

Punalur: A man was forced to carry his 89-year-old father on his shoulders after the police reportedly stopped their autorickshaw during the COVID-19 lockdown at Punalur in Kerala's Kollam district.

The son walked 400mt in the blistering sun around 1pm on Wednesday, carrying his father who weighed about 80kg.

PG George, a native of Kulathupuzha in the district, was discharged from the Punalur taluk hospital around 10am on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment for urinary infection.

His son Roymon was heading to the hospital in an autorickshaw when the police stopped him at TB Junction. Though he showed the hospital records, the cops refused to let them go. Roy then walked to the hospital and returned with the superintendent's letter.

But still, the cops reportedly refused to let the autorickshaw proceed. Fearing the cops' wrath, other autorickshaw drivers also refused service.

Left with no other alternative, Roy carried his father on his shoulders. His mother Leelamma too walked along.

Though several private vehicles passed by them, none offered to help.

Roy said that he had earlier approached the Kulathupuzha police station for a travel pass but the cops told him that an affidavit would be sufficient.

The Human Rights' Commission has filed a case suo motu and asked the district police chief to probe and submit a report.

Probe ordered



Special branch DySP B Vinod has been asked to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.



Rural SP Harishankar said that the autorickshaw was stopped due to the lack of documents. But the driver then walked away, abandoning the vehicle. George was taken till the bridge in an autorickshaw and then Roy carried him on the shoulders to the other side, as per preliminary reports.