Watch video: Keralite uses drone to fetch fish from market during lockdown

Can a drone be used to fetch fish from the market?

Shameer, a resident of Changanassery in Kerala's Kottayam district, will say it is not a difficult task, especially during the lockdown.

Shameer recently flew his drone fitted with propellers to a supermarket just one-and-a-half kilometres from his home to buy 500gm prawns.

The drone took off from the roof of his house, flew 2000ft above before reaching the supermaket. An employee was seen waiting with a packet of fish in front of the market. As the drone made a slow descent, the employee fitted the carry bag to the drone's hook. The drone took 20 minutes to complete the round-trip.

Shameer says the video has been produced to spread the message about the importance of staying at home during the lockdown.