Kerala unhappy with new COVID-19 hotspot classification, prefers micro containment measures

Kerala reportedly has serious reservations about the hotspot classification now released by the Centre. The Union Health Ministry has branded 70 districts as 'red zones' and seven of them are in Kerala.

Top government sources said the Kerala Cabinet, which met here on Thursday, had dubbed the classification “unscientific”. Nonetheless, Kerala government is fundamentally in agreement with the post April 20 relaxations announced by the Centre.

Besdies the difference of opinion about the 'red zone' classification, there is also confusion about the number of 'red zones' in Kerala with government officials saying the Centre had designated only six: Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapruam. Earlier, it was said Wayanad, which has only a single active case and a total of three confirmed cases, was also included.

The government also feels the classification was not final, just a rudimentary guide for states. “We need to get a clarification on this but it clearly looks like the Centre wants states to come up with their own hotspot zones where containment measures as prescribed by the Centre is strictly put in place,” a top government source said. In other words, the 'red zone' list is just a helpful preliminary draft to get the states quickly into action.

The Cabinet, it is said, was clearly against persisting with the lockdown in districts other than Kasaragod, Kannur and Malappuram after April 20. In fact, not even Kasaragod, the worst affected district in Kerala, hardly qualifies to be included in the 'red zone'.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 'red zones' are regions that contribute to more than 80 per cent of cases in a state. True, Kasaragod and Kannur, the only districts with active cases in double digits, together contribute nearly 75 per cent of the cases in Kerala, though not 80 per cent.

Doubling of positive cases in less than four days is another danger figure that would put a district in the 'red zone'. In Kerala, even in Kasaragod, the rate of growth of new cases is falling steeply. In the last four days, there was just one new case in Kasaragod. If it was doubling of cases we were looking for, the new cases in the last four days in Kasaragod should have been 133.

Yet, it is said Kerala is willing to keep Kasaragod and Kannur and also neighbouring districts like Kozhikode and Malappuram in complete lockdown till May 3. However, as for the rest of the districts, Kerala would prefer an area- or cluster-wise approach. “A blanket lockdown of any other district is uncalled for as we have quite effectively contained the virus. It will be economically suicidal for us,” the top official said.

However, sources said Kerala would instead recommend micro containment measures in less affected districts. It will put under strict lockdown a local body (a panchayat or ward) unit where there are five or more COVID-19 infected persons, which at the moment is absent in areas outside Kasaragod and Kannur, or 100 or more persons suspected of secondary contact (and under home isolation). Also, local body units with high comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, liver and kidney ailments will also be put under a lockdown.

These basic local body units could be cordoned off, its boundaries sealed prohibiting all cross-border movement. In short, there would be islands of 'red zones' within larger exempted zones.

Recommended classification

According to Manorama News, the cabinet decided to divide Kerala into four zones to relax the restrictions, it reported.

According to the plan, four north Kerala districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram - will be classified as high-risk zones. Lockdown will be strictly implemented in this zone.

Restrictions will be completely lifted in the zone comprising Idukki and Kottayam district from April 24.

The zone comprising Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam will see a partial lifting of restrictions from April 24.

Curbs may be lifted in the zone comprising Alappuzha, Thriuvananthapuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, depending upon the intensity of virus spread.