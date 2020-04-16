IUML leader Shaji vows to question Chief Minister's Relief Fund utilisation

Kozhikode: Indian Union Muslim League leader K M Shaji has asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reveal the source of money spent on hiring prominent advocates to appear for murder-accused CPM workers.

"The government paid Rs 2 crore to advocate Rajith Kumar to appear for the alleged murderer of Ariyil Shukoor and Muhammed Shuhaib. If the money was not given from the Chief Minister's Relief fund, Vijayan should tell the people the source of that money," Shaji said at a press conference in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The Azhikode MLA was reacting to Vijayan's statement on Wednesday that Shaji had raised unfounded allegations against the relief fund, and such behaviour was not expected from a people's representative.

Shaji, in his Facebook post on April 14, had alleged that the money from the relief fund was used to hire advocates to appear for those who had allegedly involved in the murders of Muslim League and Congress workers.

Vijayan on Wednesday said that Shaji's allegations showed his 'wicked mind'.

Shaji said he would continue to raise questions about the utilisation of the relief fund. "We have every right to ask questions because it is people's money," he said.

He asked whether a moratorium has been declared on politics because of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said around Rs 1,000 crore had been spent from the relief fund for the construction roads in rural areas.

“CM's flood relief fund received Rs 8,000 crore, out of which only Rs 2,000 crore has been spent till July 20, 2019. Rs 6,000 crore remains unspent. The fund was collected for immediate release. People wanted to know the reasons for not spending the huge amount,” he said.