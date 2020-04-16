Irked by drone surveillance, man barges into police station with knife

Kollam/Kottayam: Following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, drones are being used across the state of Kerala for varied purposes. Besides the general public, the unmanned mini-aircraft is being used by the Kerala Police extensively to track down violators of the lockdown norms.

A 40-year-old man threatened the cops with a knife at the police station, during one such surveillance.

A native of Ochira in Kollam district, Ramesh is an accused in several cases. The incident happened around 8:30am on Tuesday.

Ramesh lives on an isolated island. His dogs chased away the cops when they turned up at his place for investigation. But using drones, the police were able to carry out a proper surveillance in the area.

Irked by this, Ramesh went to the police station on his bike. Though the guard tried to stop him, Ramesh pushed him aside. Another cop then overpowered him and got hold of his knife.

The police then admitted Ramesh at the Karunagappally taluk hospital. The doctor said that Ramesh turned violent due to the non-availability of alcohol. The police have filed a case against Ramesh.

Drone operators left in the lurch

Meanwhile, drone operators, who have been assisting the Kerala Police, are left calculating their financial losses as several drones have crashed during the surveillance.

Five drones crashed at Palakkad and Malappuram regions in two days. Two of these have been damaged beyond repair.

From small drones that cost Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 12-lakh drones, used for film shooting, are being deployed during the lockdown.

Drone team coordinator Sooraj Live Media said that drones crashed in Malabar region due to the wind and high temperature. He further said that no financial assistance was given to the owners of drones that were getting damaged.

Due to the customs regulations, it is difficult to get hold of the spare parts of drones as well.

Around 300 people, from various fields of aerial photography, aerial mapping, cinema, and research and development clubs, are offering their services in the state.