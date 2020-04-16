Coronavirus: 7 new cases reported in Kerala today, 27 recovered

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's curve of fresh cases showed a spike again with seven more testing coronavirus positive on Thursday. On Wednesday, there was only one positive case.

The new patients are from: Kannur-4 , Kozhikode -2 , Kasaragode – 1.

Out of the seven, five are foreign returnees and the remaining got it through a primary contact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here.

As many as 27 patients recovered on Thursday. Twenty-four of these are in Kasaragod and one each from Ernakulam, Kannur and Malappuram districts. Kerala has the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery.

Kerala has reported a total of 394 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 147 are undergoing treatment.

A total of 88,805 people are under observation in the state. Of them, 88,332 have been home quarantined and 532 hospitalised.

As many as 108 people were hospitalised on Thursday. Of the 16,475 samples tested, 16,002 returned negative.

Pinarayi said that the state will implement the general guidelines given by the Centre and a complete shut down will be followed in the areas marked as COVID-19 hotspots. However, the chief minister said the state has not found the centre's division of hotspots as satisfactory and would like to consider the four northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram as one hotspot.

He insisted that all those who are getting out of their homes should wear masks. Even all those who recovered from COVID-19, should follow be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Kerala Police on Thursday registered 2,941 cases, arresting 2,863 people and impounding 2,048 vehicles for breaking curfew norms.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India meanwhile stand at 12,380 and the death toll at 414. As many as 941 fresh cases and 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.