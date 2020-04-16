Big data heist: Personal details of millions of Kerala students put on sale

Personal data of lakhs of Kerala students have been stolen apparently from the websites of Kerala government and other state universities.

The stolen data has been put on sale by two websites.

The rates of individual data vary from 10 paisa to Rs 30.

One website offers personal details of 3.30 lakh students for 10 paisa per person. The rate is bit high – 25 paisa per person - for the details of students who are currently pursuing higher secondary courses. Details of students who wish to study abroad come at a premium price of Rs 30 per person.

Another website offers a few more details - name, mobile number, email address, other personal details and photo – of the students at a higher price.

This is believed to be the biggest data theft in the history of Kerala. The theft was reported by Mallu Soldiers, a Facebook collective of ethical hackers from Kerala.

Onmanorama could not independently verify this.

It is still not known where the hackers got the data. Ethical hackers suggested that only government and university websites store such massive data of students.

The data may come handy for educational consultants who facilitate admissions to various universities and colleges in India and abroad.