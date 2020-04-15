Thrissur: The Thrissur pooram and other festivities have been officially cancelled in the wake of extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3 to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Pooram is being cancelled for the first time in 58 years. It was conducted as a ritual-only event in1962 due to the Indo-China war.

The decision to cancel this year's event was announced by the Thiruvambadi and Paramelkavu temple administration committees on Wednesday.

Prior to this, they held discussions with Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar and Local Self Government Minister AC Moideen.

The tantric rituals related to the festival will, however, take place in the presence of 5 persons within the temple.

The cultural festival was scheduled for May 3, 2020, the last day of the lockdown.

Grand display of elephants, decorations, parasols, melams and fireworks are the major attractions of the Thrissur Pooram.

The two-century-old Thrissur Pooram began in 1798 following a royal decree of the then Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin.The festival is hosted by the Thiruvambadi and Paramelkavu temples on the grounds of the famous Vadakkunnathan temple.