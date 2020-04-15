Kerala Lockdown Day 24: No fines for KSEB bills till May 3, cancer treatment centres and more

For the first time after the contagion began to drop in intensity by the end of March, the number of confirmed cases in Kerala has fallen to one. By now, 218 people had recovered in Kerala, which is nearly 57 per cent of the total confirmed cases of 387.

Around 2,499 cases have been registered against those who ventured out of home unnecessarily with 1,842 vehicles being seized by the police.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

No fine for KSEB bills till May 3

The Kerala State Electricity Board has informed that no fines will be levied on electricity bill payments till May 3. Cash counters will not be operational at section offices till May 3.

Meter reading is set to begin from April 20 onwards.

Cancer treatment centres

In a first in India, the Kerala government is setting up cancer treatment centres across all the 14 districts in the state in association with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Thiruvananthapuram.

This would enable cancer patients to continue their treatment during the lockdown period.

The Cancer treatment centres would be based at the District Hospitals and General Hospitals in the districts.

Call Centre for perishables

The All India Agri Transport Call Centre at Krishi Bhavan will facilitate inter-state movement of perishables. The call centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers are available 24x7 service for coordination between different states.

UPSC to review exam dates

Date of all UPSC interviews and examinations, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all over the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

A decision on fresh dates for the remaining civil services-2019 personality tests, will be taken after May 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown.

Ayurveda treatment at your doorsteps

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth flagged of an Ayurvedic Mobile Dispensary in his constituency to help senior citizens and others suffering from various ailments during the lockdown.

To avail the services one may register on this link or call on 8590555006, 7012040345, 7736167094.

Tax practitioners

In order to file the tax returns, chartered accountants and tax practitioners can open their offices on Wednesday from 10am to 5pm. Printing press are also allowed to work on Friday from 10am to 5 pm.

Schooling at doorstep

Under the direction of MHRD, NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at their doorsteps. Study content is being made available online through 'SWAYAM' MOCC platform of MHRD for various subjects from class 9th to class 12th.

PSC exams postponed

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams scheduled to be conducted from April 16 to May 30 have been postponed as the lockdown in the country has been extended. This includes all OMR, online, dictation and written examinations.

Railway refund

The Indian Railways extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3, following the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown. It also said that full refund of fare would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31.

What's open when?

These firms will be allowed to open on allocated days of the week. Click this link for a complete list of firms open on different days of the week in Kerala.

Textbooks available online

For students stuck at home during the lockdown, the state government has made available textbooks from Grade 1 to 12 available on the Samagra site.

Visa, e-visa extended

The government extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30. Read more

NORKA helpdesks in Gulf countries

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, the Department of Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA) has set up helpdesks in several cities. An online teleservice has also been set up to address the worries of Non-resident Keralites and facilitate consultations with doctors through video conferencing.

Expats may register their doubts and issue on the NORKA website.

Telemedicine

You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors. For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

Patients wishing to consult doctors from various departments of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College may call in the number 0471 2528080 from 9am to 12pm from Monday to Saturday. SAT Government Dental College Hospital and Government Eye Hospital have also been roped in the telemedicine project.

Teleconsultation facility is also available in Aster Medicity. Appointments of doctors may be booked through their website www.astermedcity.com or through the number 0484-6699999.

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free.

Along with this, Malayala Manorama's QKDOC app also lets you have an online consultation with doctors. You can book a video consultation with doctors online by choosing your doctors by paying the consultation fee online and connecting your doctor in a available time slot. Download app here.

Essential commodities

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Rs 20 meals from Janakiya hotels

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipality in collaboration with Kudumbasree is all set to provide Rs 20 meals through Janakiya restaurants. The meals are delivered to households for just Rs 25.

Those wishing to avail the home delivery facility of the Janakiya Hotel must book in advance before 8pm on the previous day. To order, please contact: 7034001843 , 7012285498 , 6235740810 , 9061917457 , 7012827903 , 8129016079 , 8921663462

COVID-19 Jagratha

A comprehensive information and management portal for surveillance, care and support for people affected/quarantined by COVID-19. This portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures. Visit https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ for more details.

Helplines for foreigners

Ministry of Tourism has set up a task force comprising both central and state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward in real-time. The coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow.

The ministry's 24x7 helpline number is 1363. For more information visit: strandedinindia.com or incredibleindia.org.

'Edutainment' for kids

As 45 lakh children are now under lockdown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.

Online food delivery

Hotel, takeaway counters delivering food via online services have been permitted till 8pm. Earlier, they were only allowed until 5pm in the evening.

All other delivery options will continue to be allowed only till 5pm.