How IAS officer Alkesh Kumar led Kasaragod's 'special' battle against COVID-19

Kasaragod: As COVID-19 scare gripped Kasaragod district, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan picked Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS to rein in the pandemic.

When Sharma arrived the northern district bordering Karnataka, 88 persons were already infected with coronavirus, and the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to engulf the district.

Unperturbed by the challenges, Sharma, who took charge as the district special officer on March 29, charted out a clear plan and ensured that it was executed perfectly without causing much trouble to the public.

Alkesh had earlier garnered attention for the 'God's Own Country' campaign of the Kerala tourism.

In an interview, Sharma explains the measures taken to control the virus spread in the district, co-operation from the public in enforcing lockdown and the challenges ahead.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

What are the measures you took to control Covid-19 in Kasaragod?

Areas with the most number of COVID-19 cases are completely under police control. Hotspots have been identified and classified into different zones. One cop has been deployed for every 10 houses at COVID-19 hotspots in the district. We have also implemented double and triple lockdown depending upon the severity of the situation.

A 540-bed COVID-19 hospital has been set up at the Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital through special intervention.

Suhail and Ilyas, both recovered from COVID-19, take a selfie with doctors and medical staff at the Kasaragod General Hospital before leaving. File photo/Manorama

Did you face any opposition from public while implementing these measures?

The police asked people not to venture out during lockdown period. They understood the severity of the situation and co-operated with the police from Day One. We will continue to take strict action against those who violate the directives. When I was given this task, I heard several complaints that the people in Kasaragod do not abide by government instructions. However, I did not face any bad experience. Everyone completely cooperated with us.

What will you do if there is a spike in positive cases in the coming days?

The COVID-19 centre has started functioning at the Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital. The laboratory at the Central University is ready to test fluid samples from suspected persons. Hotspots are under strict surveillance of the police. None would be allowed to venture out in these areas. We are confident that community transmission can be prevented to a large extent through these measures. Police have launched 'Amrutham' home delivery scheme which will deliver essential goods at people's doorsteps.

Kerala Fire and Rescue Service personnel applying disinfectant on a truck coming to the state crossing the Mangaluru-Kasaragod border. File photo/Manorama

What about those who would come to the district post lockdown?

Those coming from other states or countries would have to undergo medical examination at the airports and should put themselves under quarantine. Those with symptoms would be immediately isolated. The district is prepared even to face a second lockdown.

What will be the focus in the coming days?

The situation has changed now and the number of cases is reducing. Currently, the effort is to prevent the virus transmission beyond primary contacts. For this, areas have been classified as high-risk zones. More than 11,000 are under observation at homes. The number of patients at the hospitals has come down and they are getting adequate care. More isolation wards have been set up. Steps are also being taken to allot one bathroom per patient. Efforts are on to get rid of COVID-19 in a systematic manner.

Police got fewer complaints despite enforcing strict measures. What do you think about it?

Measures taken in the district are rooted in humanitarian consideration. Basically, life has to go on. We are making all efforts to ensure that the public does not face any problems in availing essential services such as medical treatment and food. At the same time, preventive measures were not compromised.