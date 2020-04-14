Prime Minister Modi greets Kerala on Vishu day

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Kerala on the occasion of Malayalam calendar new year Vishu.
"Happy Vishu to everyone! A new year brings new hope and new energy. May the coming year bring good health and well-being in everyone’s lives," he tweeted in both Malayalam and English.
President Kovind also wished all Indians celebrating the festivals Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Nabo Barsho, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted their Vishu greetings to Keralites.
Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to convey his wishes to all Keralites celebrating Vishu.
Vishu symbolises the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year.
Punjab's Baisakhi, Tamil Nadu's Puthandu and Assam's Bihu are also similar festivals celebrated on the same day in different parts of India.
However, temples across Kerala and elsewhere remained shut on the auspicious day amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.