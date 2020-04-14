Kerala Lockdown Day 23: PSC exams postponed, effective schooling and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and informed citizens that the nationwide lockdown is being extended till May 3 in an attempt to battle the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. Kerala on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 13 people were cured, taking the total number of active cases to 173.

Around 2182 cases have been registered against those who ventured out of home unnecessarily with 1532 vehicles being seized by the police.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to see you through the lockdown.

Relaxation of restrictions for tax practitioners

In order to file the tax returns, chartered accountants and tax practitioners can open their offices on Wednesday from 10am to 5pm. Printing press are also allowed to work on Friday from 10am to 5 pm.

Effective schooling at doorstep

Under the direction of MHRD, NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at doorstep. Study content is being made available online through 'SWAYAM' MOCC platform of MHRD for various subjects from class 9th to class 12th.

PSC exams postponed

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams scheduled to be conducted from April 16 to May 30 have been postponed as the lockdown in the country has been extended. This includes all OMR, online, dictation and written examinations.

Railways offers full refund of fare

The Indian Railways extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3, following the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown. It also said that full refund of fare would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31.

What's open when?

These firms will be allowed to open on allocated days of the week. Click this link for a complete list of firms open on different days of the week in Kerala.

Textbooks available online

For students stuck at home during the lockdown, the state government has made available textbooks from Grade 1 to 12 available on the Samagra site.

Visa, e-visa extended

The government extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30. Read more

NORKA sets up helpdesk in Gulf countries

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, the Department of Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA) has set up helpdesks in several cities. An online teleservice has also been set up to address the worries of Non-resident Keralites and facilitate consultations with doctors through video conferencing.

Expats may register their doubts and issue on the NORKA website.

Kochi City Police's Swaraksha portal

The Kochi City Police started a dedicated portal - Swaraksha - to address the concerns of Kochi residents. If you are quarantined at home for COVID-19 and would like to seek medical help, you may call on +91 8590 2020 50.

Telemedicine

You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors. For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

Patients wishing to consult doctors from various departments of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College may call in the number 0471 2528080 from 9am to 12pm from Monday to Saturday. SAT Government Dental College Hospital and Government Eye Hospital have also been roped in the telemedicine project.

Teleconsultation facility is also available in Aster Medicity. Appointments of doctors may be booked through their website www.astermedcity.com or through the number 0484-6699999.

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free.

Along with this, Malayala Manorama's QKDOC app also lets you have an online consultation with doctors. You can book a video consultation with doctors online by chossing your doctors by paying the consultation fee online and connecting your doctor in a available time slot. Download app here.

Essential commodities at your doorsteps

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Rs 20 meals from Janakiya hotels

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipality in collaboration with Kudumbasree is all set to provide Rs 20 meals through Janakiya restaurants. The meals are delivered to households for just Rs 25.

Those wishing to avail the home delivery facility of the Janakiya Hotel must book in advance before 8pm on the previous day. To order, please contact: 7034001843 , 7012285498 , 6235740810 , 9061917457 , 7012827903 , 8129016079 , 8921663462

COVID-19 Jagratha

A comprehensive information and management portal for surveillance, care and support for people affected/quarantined by COVID-19. This portal is a one-stop platform for the public to avail emergency services and information related to COVID-19. It ensures transparency and quality in public services and welfare measures. Visit https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ for more details.

Helplines for foreigners

Ministry of Tourism has set up a task force comprising both central and state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward in real-time. The coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow.

The ministry's 24x7 helpline number is 1363. For more information visit: strandedinindia.com or incredibleindia.org.

Postman for banking

The postal department has come to the aid of many who are unable to withdraw money from banks due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A new initiative will see postal employees delivering money to homes for free. Up to Rs 10,000 will be delivered in cash. The facility can be availed by those who have linked their bank account number and mobile phone number with Aadhaar. Click to read the detailed procedure for such transactions.

Arogya Setu App, for students

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has brought out a mobile application, Arogya Setu App, for students, faculty and their family members to fight against COVID-19.

The App can be downloaded from:

iOS: itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/id505825357

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nic.goi.aarogyasetu

Ministry of AYUSH has developed a protocol for immunity boosting measures for self-care. The same is also available at the NTA website for download and guidance.

'Edutainment' for kids

As 45 lakh children are now under lockdown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.

'Alphabet Tree' for kids during lockdown

The Department of Education has issued the guidelines for the 'Akshara Vraksham' (Alphabet Tree) project which is meant to keep school kids occupied during the lockdown period. Children from classes 1 to 12 may contribute their stories, poems and articles to the website www.schoolwiki.com prepared by KITE. Selected contributions from the site will be published into a SCERT book.

Students have to send their submissions to their class teachers before April 20. The schools will have to upload the articles on the site through their respective login ids.

Deadline for entrance applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven institutions include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the last date for submission of applications has now been extended till April 30.

For the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, the new last date is May 16 and May 15 for the CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020.

The last date for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test is May 31.

Free treatment

Testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals. Hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) can use their authorised testing facilities or tie-up with an authorised testing facility. Treatment of COVID-19 by private hospitals will be covered under the AB-PMJAY.

Free medicines at RCC

Poor and needy patients undergoing treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvanthapuram will be supplied medicines free of cost at their respective homes, RCC director informed. State Youth Commission and the Fire and Rescue Department have volunteered to undertake the task. Those in need of medicines will have to contact the State Youth Commission and Fire and Rescue Department in their respective districts.

Police to deliver medicines

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behra has informed that the police department has made arrangements to deliver life-saving drugs to the those in critical condition or battling serious health issues. Special vehicles have been arranged for this purpose in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Additionally, the Highway patrol vehicles can also be used for the same. If you are in need of this service dial 112.

Online food delivery till 8pm

Hotel, takeaway counters delivering food via online services have been permitted till 8pm. Earlier, they were only allowed until 5pm in the evening.

All other delivery options will continue to be allowed only till 5pm.