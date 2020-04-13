COVID-19: Three new cases in Kerala on Monday, 19 patients cured

Kerala on Monday reported three new COVID-19 cases, continuing the trend of a flattening coronavirus infection curve.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 19 patients were cured on Monday.

Of the three new cases, two were reported from Kannur district and one from Palakkad. Two of the patients contracted the disease through a primary contact.

Twelve patients in Kasaragod tested negative on Monday. The other cured patients are from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur (three each) and Kannur (one).

As per the latest figures, Kerala has reported 378 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 178 are still undergoing treatment.

Pinarayi said 1,12,183 people are under observation, 1,11,468 are in home quarantine and 715 have been hospitalised.

The number of hospitalisation cases on Monday was 86.

Of the 15,683 samples sent for tests, 14,829 have turned out to be negative.

The chief minister said the trend of a dip in number of cases and increase in patients being cured should not be seen as a reason for being complacent. Restrictions have to be followed strictly, he said.

