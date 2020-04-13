Kerala likely to restrict vehicle movement after lockdown; pillion-riding may be banned

Kerala may continue to impose restrictions on vehicle movement even after the lockdown period.



The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department is learnt to have submitted a few recommendations to the state government in this regard to prevent crowding at public places, reliable sources said.

Changing the timing of offices and academic institutions, implementing odd-even scheme, barring two-wheeler pillion riding and limiting number of passengers in cars to just three are some of the recommendations put forward by the department.

Other recommendations by the Motor Vehicles Department:



1. Restrict the number of passenger in buses, autorickshaws and taxis.



2. Provide hand sanitisers to bus passengers.

3. Clean buses, autorickshaws and taxis with soap water everyday.

4. Set up hand washing kiosks in all bus stops.

5. Ensure that school students wear masks while heading to schools.

6. Disinfect school buses every day.