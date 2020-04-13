UAE to snap ties with nations refusing to accept their citizens; India talks to US on visa curbs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is mulling restrictions on work quotas of countries that refuse to take home their citizens who wish to leave the Gulf nation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the options include imposing strict restrictions on labour recruitment from non-cooperative countries and suspending the deals signed between the labour ministry and concerned authorities in these countries.

Gulf News reported that UAE was forced to consider such drastic steps after 'some countries refused to receive their citizens wishing to go back to their countries.'

The UAE is home to more than 9 million people with expatriates forming the major chunk of the population. Over 3.4 million Indians live in the Gulf country.



UAE has reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and 3,736 positive cases so far.



Reports suggested that UAE had offered to fly home stranded foreigners, including Indians if they test negative for COVID-19.



UAE’s Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna reportedly said that his country had sent out a “note verbale” to the embassies of all countries in this regard.

India-US talks



The Indian government is talking to United State to reconsider President Donald Trump's orders to impose visa sanctions on countries that don't take back 'illegal aliens' in the country within a week, reported The Hindu.



Indians could face a major cut in US visas granted this year if the US refuses to relent on its deadline or India refuses to lift the ban on incoming travel.