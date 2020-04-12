Coronavirus: 28 Keralites die abroad, most of them in US

The number of Keralites succumbed to COVID-19 abroad has risen to 28.

Sixteen of the people who died due to coronavirus infection were settled in the United States, mainly New York City.

With the death of a doctor in Birmingham, the fatalities of Keralites in the UK rose to five on Sunday. Dr Ameerudheen, 73, a retired doctor with the NHS, had been settled in Birmingham for years. He hailed from Kallolickal family at Mundathanam in Kottayam district. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. He was on ventilator support for two weeks.

On Friday, Moleparambil Siby, a native of Koothattukulam, died in Derby. An employee of a care centre for elderly people, Siby, 49, was hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms six days ago. Though his condition had improved, he died following a heart attack. His wife Anu, a nurse, and their two sons have been home quarantined.

Padannamakkal Mathew Joseph, 79, and Kombuvadakkethil Samuel, 85, died in the US on Friday. Mathew, a native of Ponkunnam in Kottayam, had been in the US for the past 50 years. He retired from a public library in New York. Samuel hailed from Naranganam in Pathanamthitta.

Kozhencherry native Lalu Prathap Jose (64) did in Philadelphia and Kozhikode native Paul (21) in Texas. Thoduppuzha native Mariamma Mathew (80) and Thrissur native Tennison Payyur (82) died in New York.

On Tuesday, Annamma Sam (52) hailing from Venmony in Alappuzha district died in New Jersey. Hers was the second death reported from New Jersey. Kunjamma Samuel (85) from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district, died on April 2.

On Monday, four Keralites lost their lives to coronavirus in New York. The deceased are Oommen Kurien (70) who hails from Karikkom near Kottarakkara, Eliamma Kuriakose (61) of Palachuvadu near Piravom, Joseph Thomas and Shilpa Nair.

Thankachan, from Muttom in Thodupuzha, Thiruvalla natives Eliyamma (65) and Shawn Abraham (21), and Pathanamthitta native Thomas David (43) are the other Keralites who succumbed to COVID-19 in the US. They were all based in New York.

Scores of Indian-Americans test positive in US



Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US, the new global epicentre of the pandemic.



While there is no official or unofficial count of Indian-Americans infected with the coronavirus, information available on various private social media groups indicate that a significant number of them are in New York and New Jersey. These are also the two states with the highest concentration of Indian Americans.

As of Sunday, over 533,100 people have tested positive in the United States and fatalities have crossed 20,500.

More Keralites die elsewhere



More deaths of Keralites have been reported from across the world.



Indira from Odanavattom in Kollam died of the coronavirus in London. The other deceased in the UK are Perinthalmanna native Dr Hamza Pacheeri (80) and Sienna, a nun belonging to Missionaries of Charity.

In Ireland, Beena George (58) a nurse who hails from Kottayam's Kuruppanthara, succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

In Saudi Arabia, Safwan (38) a native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, died in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Saturday. He was suffering from high fever and undergoing treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh for the past four days.

Shabnaz, hailing from Panoor municipality in Kannur district, died here on Saturday due to coronavirus complications. He was 29.

Harris Kolathaayi (37) from Paravoor, Alacheri in Kerala's Kannur district succumbed to the coronavirus in Ajman, UAE on Monday. Thrissur native Pareed (67) had died in Dubai last week.

There was also a death reported from Mumbai. Thalassery native Ashokan died here last week.

CM's interaction with NRIs



The Kerala CM conducted a video conference with some prominent members of the NRI community in 22 different countries last week to discuss the problems encountered by Keralites abroad.



"The travel ban has visibly affected NRIs. Some of the other pertinent issues faced by the NRI community were raised during the video conference. The different embassies and centre will be noticed of these matters," he added.

The chief minister also appealed to Malayali school managements abroad to reduce school fees till the economic repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak fades away.

He added that discussions were being held to facilitate quarantine provisions for Malayalis abroad.

Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has also set up helpdesks in five countries to aid Keralites abroad.