Reverse quarantine if COVID-19 lockdown is withdrawn or partially lifted

Thiruvananthapuram: Reverse quarantine would be imposed in the state if the COVID-19 lockdown is withdrawn or partially lifted with restrictions.

Reverse quarantine is to protect the elderly and those who have ailments or undergone major surgeries, by preventing them from stepping out and interacting with others.
Patients of cancer, heart ailments, liver disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes and kidney ailments, and those above the age of 60, would be placed under reverse quarantine. This would be for a period of 14 days.

* Those under reverse quarantine should stay inside their rooms and not even interact with others in the house.

* The health department will issue guidelines on preparing food for those under reverse quarantine.

* If there aren't enough facilities at home, they would be provided accommodation elsewhere.

Those among the underprivileged, who are to be placed in the reverse quarantine category, are being given free medicines from the primary healthcare centres. They can be identified using this list.

Economically well-off people have to be identified regionally.

Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots by the central government.

The decision is pending on whether reverse quarantine has to be restricted to only these districts or imposed across the state.

