COVID-19: 10 new cases, 19 recoveries in Kerala on Saturday, slight drop in active cases

Thiruvananthapuram: The trend of Kerala's COVID-19 infection curve remaining flat continued on Saturday also with the state reporting only 10 new cases. Though this is three more than the seven cases reported the previous day, the fact that 19 patients tested negative on Saturday appears to be a good sign.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, urged the people to keep strict vigil and reiterated that those who violate lockdown curbs will have to face action.

Of the 10 new cases, seven are from Kannur, two from Kasaragod and one from Kozhikode. Three patients came from abroad while the remaining seven contracted the disease by contacting other infected people.

Nine patients in Kasaragod tested negative on Saturday. Four from Palakkad, three from Thiruvananthapuram, two from Idukki and one from Thrisur have also been cured. As per the latest figures, a total of 373 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Of them, 228 are undergoing treatment.

State wants to extend lockdown

The chief minister said the state is in favour of extending the lockdown at least till April 30. Pinarayi, in his daily media briefing on the COVID situation in the state, revealed the suggestions the state government placed before the prime minister during a video conference earlier in the day.

“The prime minister said the next three-four weeks are crucial and the state will follow all directives from the Centre. At the video conference, we shared the view that it is not yet time to go back to the pre-lockdown period. The lockdown should be lifted only step by step. Our suggestion is that all the existing restrictions should be continued in the districts identified as hotspots till April 30. In other districts social distancing must be ensured,” the chief minister said.

Pinarayi said he has requested the prime minister to arrange non-stop trains for the over three lakh migrant labourers in the state to go home after April 14. They should also be given monetary help through direct bank transfer for at least three months.

The CM spent much of his time explaining the steps to be taken to help the expatriates stranded in other countries. He said embassies should be directed to help the diaspora in all possible ways. “People who have gone to other countries for short visits have also been stranded. Special flights should be allowed to fly them back,” he said.

Pinarayi wished people on the eve of Easter. "The message of Easter is one of hope. And this is most apt when we pass through COVID times. I wish you all a happy Easter," he said.

He also advised against celebration on Easter and Vishu.

CM rubbishes Oppn charge

The chief minister rubbished the Congress' allegation about a US-based company, Sprinkler, being allowed to analyse data on COVID-19 patients in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the state Ramesh Chennithala had said that it was a violation of the fundamental rights of the affected persons. The data, collected using government machinery, was being uploaded not in the government server but in that of a foreign company, Chennithala said.

The CM said the state government was not paying any money to the company for its services. The company is owned by a Keralite and he came forward to help the state government. Its services are availed by the WHO too, he said.

A happy news and more help

"Today was a happy day for all. A woman delivered a baby boy. She and her husband were coronavirus positive. Two days ago, they turned negative. Both the mother and the child are stable and in perfect condition," the CM said.

The chief minister said unaided school managements should pay their employees during the lockdown. He also asked them not to charge school fees during the period.

Students who have been stuck in hostels need not pay hostel fees for the period. The safety of home nurses will be ensured.

Printing presses will be allowed function one day in a week with restrictions.

The offices of chartered accountants and tax practioners could be opened once a week, he said.

The chief minister said experts have advised against the use of sanitisation tunnels installed at some parts of the state. Collectors will be asked to remove them as the method is unscientific.

Local bodies will be asked to identify vacant houses and flats as part of the preparedness for emergencies in future.