KC Venugopal slams Centre, Kerala govt for apathy towards stranded expats

The Centre and the Kerala government are showing unpardonable callousness towards the Indian diaspora, including Keralites, who have been stranded in foreign countries amid the coronavirus scare, Congress leader K C Venugopal said on Saturday.

The hard-earned money of the expatriates has laid the strong foundation of country's economy. They cannot be left to destiny, the Congress leader said.

“Those working in the unorganised sectors in the Gulf countries and those staying in labour camps where social distancing is not even thinkable are awaiting the help of the central and state governments,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claims to be contacting various foreign national heads everyday, should make it clear what practical steps he has taken to help the Indians in those countries.

“Though it would be impractical to bring back lakhs of expatriates at this moment, the governments should at least ensure that they are given medicines and medical help,” Venugopal said.