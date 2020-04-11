Kerala MP moves SC, seeks evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in gulf countries

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf, a Congress MP from Kerala has approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to arrange for the immediate evacuation of Indian citizens stranded there.

In his plea, MK Raghavan, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala's Kozhikode constiteuncy, said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused widespread disruption in the lives of Indian citizens at home and abroad, especially those stranded in Gulf countries.

Raghavan pointed out that there are many people from Kerala, including those from his constitency, who are working in Gulf Cooperation Counil (GCC) nations. He sought the Centre to facilitate the evacuation of those who cannot afford to travel back.

Raghavan also said that several individuals and organizations have come forward expressing their desire to ensure the safe return and well-being of all Indians who are stranded in GCC nations in the absence of basic amenities; particularly those pertaining to essential healthcare requirements as well as household needs,” the plea said.

On Friday, a separate plea was filed in the apex court seeking directions to the Centre to rescue and bring back Indian migrants stranded in the Gulf countries in the wake of the pandemic.

HC notice to Centre

The Kerala High Court too sought the central government's response to a petition seeking a direction to bring back Indians stranded in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Considering the plea by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Dubai, a Division Bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to ensure the safety of Indians living there and bring back those stuck in the Gulf countries.

In its plea, KMCC, the organisation for non-resident Indians from Kerala, sought directions to the Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation to provide exemptions in the international air travel ban to bring back those Indians stranded in the UAE.

The petitioners noted that those who return could be kept in quarantine as per the protocol of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Observing that Kerala was doing a good job in defending the coronavirus spread in the state, the Court, however, asked whether the state government would be in a position to tackle, if a large number of expatriates return.

The counsel for the central government informed the Court that a nodal officer has been appointed to deal with the situation in the Gulf.

No flight services until restrictions lifted: Centre

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after holding talks with rules of the six Gulf countries, has assured full support to the Indian diaspora here. He allayed fears over visa expiry and said that necessary action would be taken.

The Centre has made it clear that there would not be any flight services till COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted. However, patients and pregnant women would be flown back home on a priority basis as and when the lockdown is lifted.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said authorities were considering opening more quarantine facilities in the Gulf. Steps are being taken to provide food and medicines at labour camps, and to convert even Indian schools into quarantine centres.

Measures would also be taken to ensure the services of Indian doctors and paramedical staff to NRIs.

Discussions have also been initiated to start more quarantine centres in Dubai along with the assistance of Indian institutions and associations.

Confirmed cases in Gulf

A total of 11,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported from the six Gulf countries. Around 3,000 infected people are in the United Arab Emirates. The re-opening of mosques and other places of worship has been indefinitely extended. A complete lockdown has been imposed in Muscat in Oman.