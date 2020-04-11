Ernakulam sees let-up in COVID cases but collector warns people against complacency

Kochi: The COVID-19 situation in Ernakulam district seems to be under control with the restrictions imposed by the government being implemented strictly, district collector S Suhas said on Saturday. The collector, however, made it clear that there is no room for complacency.

We have some festivals like Easter and Vishu coming up in the next few days but we have to be careful to avoid gatherings. All should exercise precautions like social distancing. Even a small mistake by a single person will have huge impact,” Suhas told Onmanorama.

Asked about the district's preparedness to handle the situation in the coming days, the collector said the administration has done in-depth planning for the future.

He said the district administration has done all arrangements for facilitating home quarantine for those who need it in the most appropriate manner in the coming days.

“We have clearly planned how home isolation is to be done. For those who have no facility for it we have identified some 1,500 rooms as short-stay homes,” he said.

About tackling the COVID situation so far, Suhas said the multiple transit points such as airport, metro stations and several major railway stations posed a challenge for the district administration in the initial days. However, the authorities could overcome all such challenges by doing proper screening and contact tracing, he said.

Collector Suhas with junior health inspectors

Migrant labourers

The collector said the district administration could effectively ensure that the migrant labourers were taken care of. Ernakulam has the highest population of workers from other states.

“We ensured that they are provided food. We also arranged medical camps for them. We were also ready to arrange camps for them if needed,” he said.

Tonnes of thanks

The collector said he was very thankful to the employees of the district administration, health department and revenue department for executing the plans to tackle the coronavirus spread.

Collector Suhas inaugurates a free milk supply programme

He particularly mentioned the ambulance drivers who helped to move people from the airport to their homes or hospitals.

The collector said he makes it a point to watch Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the state at 6 pm everyday. “That press conference is like a Bible for us these days. We follow whatever he instructs us to do,” Suhas said.